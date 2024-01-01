Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



---------------



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



---------------



Opening the jar reminds one of art projects past as a nostalgic marker smell is omitted. Upon your first hit undertones of shortbread cookie and sweet pine are present in both aroma and taste. This friendly bud is on the dense side, greeting you with neverending sticky waves.



Upon smoking an immediate rush to the top of the head is quickly followed by a light daze behind the eyes. One can feel all-over tingling sensations as the marker slides through in a relaxing wave.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Biscotti x (Jealousy x Sherb BX)

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene

Taste: Sweet, Gas, Kush

Aroma: Pine, Shortbread, Sour

Effects: Euphoric, Groovy, Floaty

