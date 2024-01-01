Our 1g Cured Resin Disposables feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Disposables features:

- Ergonomic mouthpieces

- 280mah batteries

- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)

- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)



Opening the jar reminds one of art projects past as a nostalgic marker smell is omitted. Upon your first hit undertones of shortbread cookie and sweet pine are present in both aroma and taste. This friendly bud is on the dense side, greeting you with neverending sticky waves.



Upon smoking an immediate rush to the top of the head is quickly followed by a light daze behind the eyes. One can feel all-over tingling sensations as the marker slides through in a relaxing wave.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Biscotti x (Jealousy x Sherb BX)

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene

Taste: Sweet, Gas, Kush

Aroma: Pine, Shortbread, Sour

Effects: Euphoric, Groovy, Floaty

