"Our 1g Live Resin Disposables feature premium flower that has been harvested and immediately chilled. It is then processed using hydrocarbon extraction in small batches. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Disposables features:

- Ergonomic mouthpieces

- 280mah batteries

- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)

- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)



Opening the jar reminds one of art projects past as a nostalgic marker smell is omitted. Upon your first hit undertones of shortbread cookie and sweet pine are present in both aroma and taste. This friendly bud is on the dense side, greeting you with neverending sticky waves.



Upon smoking an immediate rush to the top of the head is quickly followed by a light daze behind the eyes. One can feel all-over tingling sensations as the marker slides through in a relaxing wave.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Biscotti x (Jealousy x Sherb BX)

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene

Taste: Sweet, Gas, Kush

Aroma: Pine, Shortbread, Sour

Effects: Euphoric, Groovy, Floaty"

