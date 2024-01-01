About this product
Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.
---------------
Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1g 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.
---------------
Opening the jar reminds one of art projects past as a nostalgic marker smell is omitted. Upon your first hit undertones of shortbread cookie and sweet pine are present in both aroma and taste. This friendly bud is on the dense side, greeting you with neverending sticky waves.
Upon smoking an immediate rush to the top of the head is quickly followed by a light daze behind the eyes. One can feel all-over tingling sensations as the marker slides through in a relaxing wave.
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Biscotti x (Jealousy x Sherb BX)
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene
Taste: Sweet, Gas, Kush
Aroma: Pine, Shortbread, Sour
Effects: Euphoric, Groovy, Floaty
---------------
About this brand
Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.
License(s)
- WA, US: 430370
