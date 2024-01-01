Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1g 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



A powerhouse in both taste and effect, this strain undoubtedly lives up to its name. With dense, sticky buds peppered with shiny trichomes, Power is as beautiful as it is effective.



Power omits a delicious citrus, lime nose that translates beautifully into the flavor upon inhalation. Accompanied by a spicy, kushy earthiness and a hint of chem, this strain creates a palette as enjoyable as its mellow effects. Perfectly chill and wonderfully tingly, Power will leave you feeling blissed out.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Scotty 2 Hotty X Gary Payton

Top Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene

Taste: Kush, Lime, Spicy

Aroma: Chem, Floral, Citrus

Effects: Mellow, Tingly, Cerebral

