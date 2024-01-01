Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1g 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



Purple Ripple is a potent cross between Zkittlez Cake (Zkittlez x Wedding Cake) and our favorite Devil Driver. With an incredibly strong aroma of grapey sweetness, the flavor does not dissappoint! A nearly strawberry like taste accompanies the bright floral notes - making for a delicious mouth party.



This strain is a terpene punch to the face - starting heavily behind the eyes before spreading to any other place of tension in the body. Perfect for sleep aid or a chill night in!



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Zkittlez Cake X Devil Driver

Top Terpenes: A-Pinene, Myrcene

Taste: Grape, Candy, Floral

Aroma: Sweet, Strawberry, Bright

Effects: Euphoric, Sleepy, Terpene-Punch

