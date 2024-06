Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



---------------



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



---------------



This powerful, dense bud smells just like its moniker, and taste even better! Full of sweet, vanilla waves, accompanied by a cheesy exhale with a surprising hint of pine.



This strain hits hard in a tingly, cerebral fashion making it the perfect strain for any creative endeavors that you can accomplish in a seated position.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Lemon Cherry Gelato x Pina Açai

Top Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool

Taste: Vanilla, Cheese, Gas

Aroma: Cinnamon, Pine, Shortbread

Effects: Creative, Tingly, Head-high

Show more