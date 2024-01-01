Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



A cross between Creamsicle and Tiki Madman's Tiki Cookies, Singapore Sling is a fantastic sativa leaning hybrid. The nose is reminiscent of sweet, summer spice (think rootbeer, vanilla) and becomes even more apparent upon first hit.



This strain's wonderful balance immediately hits both the body and the mind with a wave of carefree relief and cerebral euphoria, without being overwhelming. This is an ideal strain for any creative endeavors or outdoor activities, such as running and hiking.



Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Creamsicle X Tiki Cookies

Top Terpenes: Pending Testing

Taste: Ginger, Lime, Rootbeer

Aroma: Vanilla, Kush, Citrus

Effects: Happy, Uplifting, Smooth

