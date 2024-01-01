Singapore Sling BHO Cured Resin Disposable 1000mg

by Plaid Jacket
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our 1g Cured Resin Disposables feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.

---------------

Disposables features:
- Ergonomic mouthpieces
- 280mah batteries
- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)
- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)

---------------

A cross between Creamsicle and Tiki Madman's Tiki Cookies, Singapore Sling is a fantastic sativa leaning hybrid. The nose is reminiscent of sweet, summer spice (think rootbeer, vanilla) and becomes even more apparent upon first hit.

This strain's wonderful balance immediately hits both the body and the mind with a wave of carefree relief and cerebral euphoria, without being overwhelming. This is an ideal strain for any creative endeavors or outdoor activities, such as running and hiking.

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Creamsicle X Tiki Cookies
Top Terpenes: Pending Testing
Taste: Ginger, Lime, Rootbeer
Aroma: Vanilla, Kush, Citrus
Effects: Happy, Uplifting, Smooth

About this strain

Singapore Sling is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Creamsicle and Tiki Cookies. This strain is a tropical delight that offers a refreshing and uplifting high. Singapore Sling is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Singapore Sling effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Singapore Sling when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Tiki Madman, Singapore Sling features flavors like citrus, sweet, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Singapore Sling typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that can transport you to a sunny island paradise, look no further than Singapore Sling. This strain is a rare find that will make you feel like you’re sipping on a fruity cocktail while enjoying the breeze. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Singapore Sling, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand Plaid Jacket
Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.

