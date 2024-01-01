Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Disposables features:

- Ergonomic mouthpieces

- 280mah batteries

- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)

- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)



A cross between Creamsicle and Tiki Madman's Tiki Cookies, Singapore Sling is a fantastic sativa leaning hybrid. The nose is reminiscent of sweet, summer spice (think rootbeer, vanilla) and becomes even more apparent upon first hit.



This strain's wonderful balance immediately hits both the body and the mind with a wave of carefree relief and cerebral euphoria, without being overwhelming. This is an ideal strain for any creative endeavors or outdoor activities, such as running and hiking.



Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Creamsicle X Tiki Cookies

Top Terpenes: Pending Testing

Taste: Ginger, Lime, Rootbeer

Aroma: Vanilla, Kush, Citrus

Effects: Happy, Uplifting, Smooth

