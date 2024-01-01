Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



A collaboration from Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman, this tasty little strain is a potent cross between Project 4516 (a Gelato x Gelato hybrid) and Devil Driver. The combination of these two magnificent strains results in a frosty bud that gives a satisfying ""pop"" when broken into the bowl; and that looks good enough to eat. The fruity, nutty aroma matches wonderfully to the candy like flavor that emerges when smoked.



The high features a generous full body-high, perfect for pain relief and relaxation. It doesn't leave one too spacey though, making it a fantastic choice for creative projects or making repetitive tasks more enjoyable.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Project 4516 X Devil Driver

Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene

Taste: Cherry, Candy, Sweet

Aroma: Gas, Cherry, Nutty

Effects: Relaxing, Creative, Blissful

