Our 1g Cured Resin Disposables feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Disposables features:

- Ergonomic mouthpieces

- 280mah batteries

- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)

- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)



A collaboration from Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman, this tasty little strain is a potent cross between Project 4516 (a Gelato x Gelato hybrid) and Devil Driver. The combination of these two magnificent strains results in a frosty bud that gives a satisfying ""pop"" when broken into the bowl; and that looks good enough to eat. The fruity, nutty aroma matches wonderfully to the candy like flavor that emerges when smoked.



The high features a generous full body-high, perfect for pain relief and relaxation. It doesn't leave one too spacey though, making it a fantastic choice for creative projects or making repetitive tasks more enjoyable.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Project 4516 X Devil Driver

Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene

Taste: Cherry, Candy, Sweet

Aroma: Gas, Cherry, Nutty

Effects: Relaxing, Creative, Blissful

