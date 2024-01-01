About this product
Our 1g Live Resin Disposables feature premium flower that has been harvested and immediately chilled. It is then processed using hydrocarbon extraction in small batches. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.
---------------
Disposables features:
- Ergonomic mouthpieces
- 280mah batteries
- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)
- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)
---------------
A collaboration from Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman, this tasty little strain is a potent cross between Project 4516 (a Gelato x Gelato hybrid) and Devil Driver. The combination of these two magnificent strains results in a frosty bud that gives a satisfying ""pop"" when broken into the bowl; and that looks good enough to eat. The fruity, nutty aroma matches wonderfully to the candy like flavor that emerges when smoked.
The high features a generous full body-high, perfect for pain relief and relaxation. It doesn't leave one too spacey though, making it a fantastic choice for creative projects or making repetitive tasks more enjoyable.
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Project 4516 X Devil Driver
Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene
Taste: Cherry, Candy, Sweet
Aroma: Gas, Cherry, Nutty
Effects: Relaxing, Creative, Blissful
---------------
Disposables features:
- Ergonomic mouthpieces
- 280mah batteries
- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)
- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)
---------------
A collaboration from Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman, this tasty little strain is a potent cross between Project 4516 (a Gelato x Gelato hybrid) and Devil Driver. The combination of these two magnificent strains results in a frosty bud that gives a satisfying ""pop"" when broken into the bowl; and that looks good enough to eat. The fruity, nutty aroma matches wonderfully to the candy like flavor that emerges when smoked.
The high features a generous full body-high, perfect for pain relief and relaxation. It doesn't leave one too spacey though, making it a fantastic choice for creative projects or making repetitive tasks more enjoyable.
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Project 4516 X Devil Driver
Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene
Taste: Cherry, Candy, Sweet
Aroma: Gas, Cherry, Nutty
Effects: Relaxing, Creative, Blissful
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.
License(s)
- WA, US: 430370
Notice a problem?Report this item