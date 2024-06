Our 1g Live Resin Disposables feature premium flower that has been harvested and immediately chilled. It is then processed using hydrocarbon extraction in small batches. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Disposables features:

- Ergonomic mouthpieces

- 280mah batteries

- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)

- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)



A collaboration from Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman, this tasty little strain is a potent cross between Project 4516 (a Gelato x Gelato hybrid) and Devil Driver. The combination of these two magnificent strains results in a frosty bud that gives a satisfying ""pop"" when broken into the bowl; and that looks good enough to eat. The fruity, nutty aroma matches wonderfully to the candy like flavor that emerges when smoked.



The high features a generous full body-high, perfect for pain relief and relaxation. It doesn't leave one too spacey though, making it a fantastic choice for creative projects or making repetitive tasks more enjoyable.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Project 4516 X Devil Driver

Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene

Taste: Cherry, Candy, Sweet

Aroma: Gas, Cherry, Nutty

Effects: Relaxing, Creative, Blissful

