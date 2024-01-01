Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



---------------



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1g 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



---------------



A collaboration from Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman, this tasty little strain is a potent cross between Project 4516 (a Gelato x Gelato hybrid) and Devil Driver. The combination of these two magnificent strains results in a frosty bud that gives a satisfying ""pop"" when broken into the bowl; and that looks good enough to eat. The fruity, nutty aroma matches wonderfully to the candy like flavor that emerges when smoked.



The high features a generous full body-high, perfect for pain relief and relaxation. It doesn't leave one too spacey though, making it a fantastic choice for creative projects or making repetitive tasks more enjoyable.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Project 4516 X Devil Driver

Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene

Taste: Cherry, Candy, Sweet

Aroma: Gas, Cherry, Nutty

Effects: Relaxing, Creative, Blissful

Show more