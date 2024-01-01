Super Boof BHO Cured Resin Disposable 1000mg

by Plaid Jacket
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our 1g Cured Resin Disposables feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.

---------------

Disposables features:
- Ergonomic mouthpieces
- 280mah batteries
- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)
- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)

---------------

A cross between Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, Super Boof is a delectable and uplifting strain. One crack of the nug and you are hit with a wave of citrus that shines through hit after hit.
A true sativa- leaning hybrid, Super Boof provides a joyful uplift, accompanied by a relaxing all over buzz.

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Black Cherry Punch x Tropicana Cookies
Top Terpenes: A- Bulnesene, Limonene
Taste: Grapefruit, Cheese, Gas
Aroma: Citrus, Chem, Sweet
Effects: Uplifting, Buzzy, Giggly

About this strain

Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Super Boof for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Super Boof regularly tests at 28% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which translates to earthy, and cherry notes. The original breeder of the Super Boof strain is California's Blockhead, who named it "Blockberry." Grower Mobile Jay selected a variety and named it Superboof.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Plaid Jacket
Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 430370
