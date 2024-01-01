"Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



---------------



Disposables features:

- Ergonomic mouthpieces

- 280mah batteries

- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)

- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)



---------------



Zeal, our newest indica, is truly a sight to behold. Doused in a sea of sticky trichomes, you can feel its potency upon first glance.



A unique amalgamation of tasty dank, potent gas, and sweet vanilla, Zeal calls you back puff after puff.

Despite being an indica, this strain is just buzzy enough to keep you, and your spirits, high.



Type: Indica

Lineage: Jealousy F3 x Swish

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Taste: Vanilla, Dank, Kush

Aroma: Lilac, Earthy, Sweet

Effects: Behind the eyes-buzz, Chill, Relaxin

Show more