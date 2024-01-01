Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



A glistening galaxy of trichomes, zero gravity delivers a high that is out of this world. A heavy berry top note mixes with a citrus, vanilla, cedar blend that delights the palate.



As potent as it is complex, expect some serious celestial body waves as zero gravity's gravitational forces lock you to your couch; this heavy sleeper indica is a strictly nighttime strain.



Type: Indica

Lineage: GMO x Oreo's

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Linalool

Taste: Berry, Spicy, Hash

Aroma: Vanilla, Citrus, Cedar

Effects: Body high, Couch-lock, Chil

