Zero Gravity BHO Live Resin 510 Cartridge 1000mg

by Plaid Jacket
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our 1g Live Resin Disposables feature premium flower that has been harvested and immediately chilled. It is then processed using hydrocarbon extraction in small batches. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.

---------------

Disposables features:
- Ergonomic mouthpieces
- 280mah batteries
- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)
- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)

---------------

A glistening galaxy of trichomes, zero gravity delivers a high that is out of this world. A heavy berry top note mixes with a citrus, vanilla, cedar blend that delights the palate.

As potent as it is complex, expect some serious celestial body waves as zero gravity's gravitational forces lock you to your couch; this heavy sleeper indica is a strictly nighttime strain.

Type: Indica
Lineage: GMO x Oreo's
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Linalool
Taste: Berry, Spicy, Hash
Aroma: Vanilla, Citrus, Cedar
Effects: Body high, Couch-lock, Chill

About this strain

Zero Gravity is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Holy Grail Kush and Smurfzilla. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zero Gravity is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by North Genetics, the average price of Zero Gravity typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zero Gravity’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zero Gravity, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 430370
