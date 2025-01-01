About this product
The POTV XMAX V3 Pro Vaporizer by Planet of the Vapes is the ultimate budget-friendly convection dry herb vaporizer, delivering premium performance at a price under $150. With fast heat-up times under 30 seconds, precise temperature control, and powerful on-demand or session modes, the V3 Pro gives you smooth, flavorful vapor every time. Our exclusive POTV edition comes loaded with $30 worth of upgrades, including the magnetic Accessory Attachment with built-in stir tool, a Dimpled Glass Stem for cooler vapor, and a dosing capsule to keep sessions clean and easy. You’ll also enjoy 40% longer battery life, a user-replaceable 18650 battery with USB-C charging, and haptic feedback for simple, reliable use. Available in five stylish colors, the XMAX V3 Pro stands out as the best portable vaporizer under $150, with endless glass accessory options to customize your setup. Whether you’re looking for your first vaporizer or a reliable daily driver, the POTV XMAX V3 Pro is built to last and designed to perform.
About this brand
Planet of the Vapes
Planet of the Vapes is a leading online retailer specializing in high-quality dry herb vaporizers, accessories, and education. Since 2008, we’ve helped hundreds of thousands of customers find the right device for their needs with expert reviews, guides, and unmatched customer support. Our mission is to make vaporizing accessible, enjoyable, and reliable—backed by fast, free shipping and our 100% satisfaction guarantee.
