The POTV XMAX V3 Pro Vaporizer by Planet of the Vapes is the ultimate budget-friendly convection dry herb vaporizer, delivering premium performance at a price under $150. With fast heat-up times under 30 seconds, precise temperature control, and powerful on-demand or session modes, the V3 Pro gives you smooth, flavorful vapor every time. Our exclusive POTV edition comes loaded with $30 worth of upgrades, including the magnetic Accessory Attachment with built-in stir tool, a Dimpled Glass Stem for cooler vapor, and a dosing capsule to keep sessions clean and easy. You’ll also enjoy 40% longer battery life, a user-replaceable 18650 battery with USB-C charging, and haptic feedback for simple, reliable use. Available in five stylish colors, the XMAX V3 Pro stands out as the best portable vaporizer under $150, with endless glass accessory options to customize your setup. Whether you’re looking for your first vaporizer or a reliable daily driver, the POTV XMAX V3 Pro is built to last and designed to perform.

