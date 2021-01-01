About this product
Plant-Based Mary Jane full-spectrum CBD oil contains 0.3% of THC and 2000 mg of hemp grown in Europe’s lush countryside and processed in California. Our hemp contains vital sun-grown nutrients that bear the gift of wellness, just for you.
May help with:
• Stress
• Inflammation
• Sleep
• Menstrual cramps
• Pain
• Acne
• Muscle soreness
• Joint pain
