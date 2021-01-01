About this product

CBD+iso Quiet Mind Collection combines broad-spectrum CBD with CBG Isolate. These natural plant-derived cannabinoids are formulated to provide targeted benefits for life's stressful moments.*



Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabigerol (CBG) are non-psychoactive cannabinoids that help supplement and support your body’s naturally occurring endocannabinoids levels, allowing your endocannabinoid system (eCS) to function properly. The eCS is an incredibly important bodily system that helps create homeostasis for several functions such as mood, appetite, memory, digestion, respiration, perceived sensations of pain, and much more. Both CBD and CBG support the eCS, which helps promote overall health and wellbeing and may also help reduce feelings of stress. This roll-on supports a more relaxed and tranquil state of mind when you're dealing with stressful situations. It also helps foster a calm and balanced mood.*



The Quiet Mind Stress Roll-On combines these cannabinoids with essential oils in an easy-to-use roll-on to help soothe restlessness and tension. Along with CBD and CBG, the blend of Bergamot, Frankincense Serrata, Roman Chamomile, Patchouli, Vetiver, and more work synergistically to release stress and tension, even when it’s carried in the body. The moisturizing blend of Sunflower Oil, Jojoba Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, and Grapeseed Oil are fantastic carriers, allowing this roll-on to absorb quickly and penetrate deeply.*



The Stress Roll-On contains 500 mg CBD and 100 mg CBG. This amount is ideal for those who experience occasional stressful moments or are looking to get started with CBD. Each bottle is completely THC-free, which means you can support your eCS with none (0.0%) of the THC and no sensation of being “high”. For additional support, consider combining with our Quiet Mind Stress Oil Drops.*



We sourced the highest-quality product right here in the United States from reputable, ethical growers.



Directions: Apply to the neck, chest, shoulders, or wrists and massage gently.



Storage: Keep in a cool dry place, away from light.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.