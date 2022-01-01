About this product
Treat your pups to only the highest quality broad-spectrum whole plant CBD distillate, along with other all-natural ingredients with our Pup & Pony Canine CBD Treats. Much like in humans, CBD may provide a wide range of potential benefits for dogs by maintaining homeostasis in the endocannabinoid system. Not only are these treats good for your furry friend, but they also taste great too! Made with a delicious peanut butter flavor and natural ingredients like garbanzo bean flour and ground peanuts, your pups will be begging for more!
The 5 mg serving is formulated specifically for small to medium dogs and the 10 mg serving is formulated specifically for medium to large dogs. Keep on hand for stormy nights, long days while you’re at work, or while traveling.
These treats are THC Free, vegan, and all-natural. They don't contain any chemical additives, artificial flavor or animal by-products. Additionally, the packaging for our Pup & Pony Canine CBD Treats is BDP (Breakdown Plastic) compliant.
The 5 mg serving is formulated specifically for small to medium dogs and the 10 mg serving is formulated specifically for medium to large dogs. Keep on hand for stormy nights, long days while you’re at work, or while traveling.
These treats are THC Free, vegan, and all-natural. They don't contain any chemical additives, artificial flavor or animal by-products. Additionally, the packaging for our Pup & Pony Canine CBD Treats is BDP (Breakdown Plastic) compliant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Plant Therapy
Plant Therapy has been a leader in the health and wellness space, with a focus on plant extracts, for almost 10 years. We have taken that expertise, along with rigorous quality standards and testing, to ensure that all of our CBD products are the finest in the industry.
At Plant Therapy, safety and education are at the heart of everything we do. In addition to offering pure, high-quality CBD, we give you the tools and know-how so that you can safely use our products with confidence. And because we value transparency and honesty, we publish third-party test reports for every CBD product so that you know exactly what you're getting - every time.
We don't just sell broad and full spectrum CBD; we also provide you with unique oil drops and body oils infused with CBN, CBG, or CBC to provide target relief for concerns like sleep, stress, and pain. All our CBD products are made with natural ingredients that are ethically sourced from reputable suppliers. With affordable prices and a money back guarantee on all products, our priority is always customer satisfaction!
At Plant Therapy, safety and education are at the heart of everything we do. In addition to offering pure, high-quality CBD, we give you the tools and know-how so that you can safely use our products with confidence. And because we value transparency and honesty, we publish third-party test reports for every CBD product so that you know exactly what you're getting - every time.
We don't just sell broad and full spectrum CBD; we also provide you with unique oil drops and body oils infused with CBN, CBG, or CBC to provide target relief for concerns like sleep, stress, and pain. All our CBD products are made with natural ingredients that are ethically sourced from reputable suppliers. With affordable prices and a money back guarantee on all products, our priority is always customer satisfaction!