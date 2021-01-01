About this product

Revitalize, hydrate and soften your skin with our luxurious Revitalize Day Oil. Infused with CBD, it combines powerfully moisturizing oils like Camelia Seed, Kalahari Melon and Pomegranate Oils with the skin-loving benefits of Bergamot, Sandalwood and Helichrysum essential oils. The result is a face oil that will moisturize and hydrate your skin while penetrating deeply. Designed to be used at the start of your day, Revitalize Day Oil has age-defying properties that help improve overall tone while helping with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For maximum benefit, pair with our Revitalize Night Oil as part of your daily skincare routine.