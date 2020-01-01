WE ARE AN AWARD-WINNING ADVERTISING AGENCY THAT BELIEVES IN THE POWER OF THE PLANT. We specialize in creating perfectly tailored, culturally curated campaigns that empower brands to tear through marketplace clutter. For years we’ve been a trusted partner on entertainment and corporate branding projects for exciting clients like FOX, The Sundance Channel and SpikeTV. We’re now putting that expertise to work in a community we’ve been deeply involved with for many years. Today, PLASTIC PALMTREE collaborates with inspired growers and entrepreneurs that want to tap into our modern and authentic vision for cannabis.