 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Plastic Palmtree

Plastic Palmtree

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Plastic Palmtree

WE ARE AN AWARD-WINNING ADVERTISING AGENCY THAT BELIEVES IN THE POWER OF THE PLANT. We specialize in creating perfectly tailored, culturally curated campaigns that empower brands to tear through marketplace clutter. For years we’ve been a trusted partner on entertainment and corporate branding projects for exciting clients like FOX, The Sundance Channel and SpikeTV. We’re now putting that expertise to work in a community we’ve been deeply involved with for many years. Today, PLASTIC PALMTREE collaborates with inspired growers and entrepreneurs that want to tap into our modern and authentic vision for cannabis.