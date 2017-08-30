About this product
Appleberry by Sumo Seeds in an indica-dominant yield machine. Bred from (Dynamite x Bubblicious) x White Widow, this strain has classic Central Asian and Central American roots while expressing a terpene profile all its own. The strain’s aroma exemplifies its title, smelling of a subtle apple and berry. Its effects are extremely relaxing, bordering on sedative, imbuing the limbs with a warm weighted aura. Utilize Appleberry to reduce anxiety and for all-around pain relief. Appleberry won 1st place in the "Bio" category at the 2016 Highlife Cup in Amsterdam.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.