Platinum Vape 1:1 CBD/THC Jackalope (Indica) DART pod 0.5mL
About this product
About this strain
Bred by CBD Crew, Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 1:1 CBD-THC ratio and a subtle sweet onion aroma. Because of its balanced cannabinoid profile, Sweet and Sour Widow’s psychoactive effects are mild, making this strain suitable for novice consumers and patients needing to medicate without a foggy head. Sweet and Sour Widow is derived from White Widow genetics and an unnamed sativa-hybrid to accentuate its CBD profile.
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.