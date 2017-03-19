Platinum Vape Adrenaline DRIVN 510 thread cartridge 1mL
Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.