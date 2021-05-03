Platinum Vape Afternoon Delight (Hybrid) DART pod 0.5g
Afternoon Delight, also known as "Afternoon Delite," is a hybrid marijuana strain created by Colorado Seed Inc. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency. Afternoon Delight is often hard to track down, so don't miss an opportunity to try this strain if you can get your hands on it.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.