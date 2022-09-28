About this product
Alien lights by Platinum Vape is compatible with 510 thread cartridge batteries, has 0.5mL of THC dominant cannabis deprived distillate. Platinum Vape only uses the best ingredients nature has to offer in each cartridge, by extracting top-quality cannabis oil from a pesticide-free, high-potency harvest of the finest cannabis flowers. .5mL Alien Lights is made of Alien lights which is a Sativa blend, has the taste profile of Sweet,Earthy,Diesel ,and offers it consumers feelings of Happy,Relaxed,Giggly,Aroused,Hungry. Shop Platinum today at any retailers near you.
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002204
C11-0000680-LIC