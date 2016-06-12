Platinum Vape Allen Wrench (Sativa) 510 thread cartridge 1g
About this product
About this strain
A popular strain for sativa-lovers, Allen Wrench presents the best qualities of its parents, Trainwreck and NYC Diesel with crisp flavors of sour fruit. Its aroma has been characterized as sour and flowery, leaving a lingering scent of fruit. Allen Wrench is known to provide users with a long-lasting cerebral high and fill an entire room with its strong essence. The buds have a dark-green color and dark foliage with orange pistils growing out. Allen Wrench also has a 10-11 week flowering time and medium to medium-high THC content.
Allen Wrench effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.