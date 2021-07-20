Platinum Vape Apple Fritter (Sativa) 510 thread cartridge 0.5mL
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.