About this strain
Blackberry Diesel is an 80/20 sativa-dominant cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Plushberry. This sativa mainly takes after its Sour Diesel parent, inheriting that signature fuel aroma and potently blissful cerebral effects. Its tangy flavor is sweetened by the ripe berry flavors of its Plushberry parent. Tinted with lavender and purple hues, Blackberry Diesel is almost as pleasant to the eyes as it is to the nose.
Blackberry Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
88% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
17% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
