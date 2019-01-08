Platinum Vape Blue Zkittlez (Indica) Prepacked Flower 3.5g
About this product
About this strain
Blue Zkittlez, also known as "Blue Skittles" and "Blue Zkittles," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Diamond with Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The effects of Blue Zkittlez are mellow and moderately sedating, stimulating appetite while weighing heavy on the limbs. This strain offers a combination of strong physical effects and uplifting mental high which make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.
Blue Zkittlez effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.