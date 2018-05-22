Platinum Vape Blueberry Space Cake (Indica) 510 Thread Cartridge 1g
Blueberry Space Cake by Cresco Labs is the indica-dominant offspring of Outer Space and Alien Dutchess, with its Alien OG and Trinity lineage bearing the strongest influence on its effects and morphology. It offers heavier than average Kush-forward effects that include cerebral euphoria and relaxed, weighted limbs. This strain exhibits a strong berry and citrus aroma and could be utilized for stress relief, minor physical pain, and restlessness.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.