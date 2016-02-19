Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Brainstorm Haze Cartridge 0.5g

by Platinum Vape
SativaTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Brainstorm Haze
Brainstorm Haze

Brainstorm Haze was first bred by Delta 9 Labs after an extensive search through Thailand for just the right strains. A cross between a Thai landrace and Stargazer (Sensi Star x Warlock x AK-47), this strain takes a little effort to grow and has a long flowering time of 10-12 weeks, but it typically returns large buds and high yields. These plants can be grown indoors or outdoors in warm climates. The flowers have the fruity and floral characteristics Haze strains are known for and the buds tend to be denser than average when it comes to sativas. Brainstorm Haze produces a clear, upbeat high that takes a little bit to kick in, but pays off well for Haze lovers.

Brainstorm Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Creative
55% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
17% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Platinum Vape
Platinum Vape
Shop products
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.

Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.