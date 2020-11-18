Platinum Vape Brownie Scout (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 1g
Brownie Scout is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) with Kosher Kush. Brownie Scout is a sweet treat that tastes like chocolate and smells a little skunky when smoked. Brownie Scout is thought to be one of the strongest strains you can smoke, which means anyone with a low THC tolerance should be cautious when trying this strain. Smoking Brownie Scout will give you a sedated, euphoric, full-body high that is ideal for night time use or on days when you're stuck inside. Medical marijuana patients choose Brownie Scout for its sleep-inducing qualities.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.