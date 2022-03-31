Platinum Vape Candyland (Sativa) 510 Thread Cartridge 1g
Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.