Platinum Vape Cannalope Kush (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 0.5mL
About this product
About this strain
Cannalope Kush, also known as "Cantaloupe Kush" and "Canalope," is a hybrid marijuana strain from DNA Genetics. Cannalope Kush mixes the powerful effects of OG #18 with the sweet fruity flavors of Cannalope Haze. This fruity strain delivers a pleasant light smoke with woody undertones alongside an energetic burst of cerebral activity and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannalope Kush to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue.
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.