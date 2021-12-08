Platinum Vape Cement Shoes (Indica) 510 thread cartridge 1g
Cement Shoes, also known as "Concrete Shoes" and "Concrete Slippers," is a strong indica marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with OGKB and Wet Dream. Much like the strain name suggests, Cement Shoes will make you feel like you're actually wearing shoes made of heavy cement. Cement Shoes is the ideal strain for smoking at night or during times when you don't have to leave the house - and for good reason. Cement Shoes is known for providing a full-body high that is sure to send you into an extended stay on the nearest sofa. The flavor of Cement Shoes is earthy and citrusy. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its anti-inflammatory properties. Cement Shoes is 22% THC, making it an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.