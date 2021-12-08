Cement Shoes, also known as "Concrete Shoes" and "Concrete Slippers," is a strong indica marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with OGKB and Wet Dream. Much like the strain name suggests, Cement Shoes will make you feel like you're actually wearing shoes made of heavy cement. Cement Shoes is the ideal strain for smoking at night or during times when you don't have to leave the house - and for good reason. Cement Shoes is known for providing a full-body high that is sure to send you into an extended stay on the nearest sofa. The flavor of Cement Shoes is earthy and citrusy. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its anti-inflammatory properties. Cement Shoes is 22% THC, making it an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance.