Platinum Vape Cheesecake (Indica) 510 thread cartridge 1g
About this product
About this strain
Cheesecake, also known as "Cheesecake," is a calming indica marijuana strain made by crossing Confidential Cheese with F2 Girl Scout Candy. This powerhouse combination resulted in a strain that is cheesy, earthy, and extremely sweet. Cheesecake produces sleepy effects that will leave you relaxed and ready for a long night of sleep. Consumers say this strain is a smooth smoke and ideal for anyone in need of mental and physical relaxation. Cheesecake has a THC content of 21% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic insomnia and depression. According to growers, Cheesecake features dark purple foliage with eye-catching orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mad Scientist Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cheesecake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cheesecake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.