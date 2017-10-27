Platinum Vape Cherry Pie (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 1mL
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.