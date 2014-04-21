Platinum Vape Death Star OG (Indica) Disposable 0.4mL
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Death Star OG by Platinum Vape is made for life-on-the-go with a Disposable all-in-one vape. , has 0.4mL of THC dominant cannabis deprived distillate. Platinum Vape only uses the best ingredients nature has to offer in each cartridge, by extracting top-quality cannabis oil from a pesticide-free, high-potency harvest of the finest cannabis flowers. .4mL Death Star OG Disposable is made of Death Star OG which is a Indica blend, has the taste profile of Lime,Sweet,Citrus ,and offers it consumers feelings of Relaxed,Happy,Euphoric,Sleepy,Uplifted. Shop Platinum today at any retailers near you.
About this strain
Death Star OG effects
Reported by real people like you
158 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.
