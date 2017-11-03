Platinum Vape Diamond OG (Indica) 510 thread cartridge 1mL
About this product
About this strain
Diamond OG is an indica marijuana strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. This strain induces full-body relaxation that may help temper pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. Diamond OG can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it’s definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. Diamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by diesel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they’re definitely a beauty to show off.
Diamond OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.