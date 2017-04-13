Platinum Vape DRIVN Explore Apple Pear Chocolate Bar (10ct/100mg)
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
DRIVN Explore Apple Pear Chocolate Bar (10ct/100mg) by Platinum Vape is meticulously crafted on candy traditions of its German origins. Each uniquely flavored chocolate provides a delightfully rich experience and offers it consumers feelings of Relaxed,Sleepy,Happy,Uplifted,Euphoric.Our resealable bags are filled with 10 servings of chocolate that contain 10mg THC. Find this delicious treat in California with 100mg THC and 200mg THC in Oklahoma.
About this strain
Guava Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.
State License(s)
C11-0000680-LIC