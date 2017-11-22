Platinum Vape Durban Cookies (Sativa) Disposable 0.4mL
Durban Cookies is the Durban Poison-dominant phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its invigorating mental energy and medical-grade body buzz, Durban Cookies offers a more energizing experience with powerful pain relieving qualities, making this sativa-dominant strain a top choice for patients treating aches throughout the day.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.