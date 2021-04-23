Platinum Vape French Cookies (Indica) 510 thread cartridge 1g
French Cookies is a rare sativa marijuana strain and is a variety of Platinum Cookies. This strain produces effects that are energizing and focused. French Cookies features a creamy, cookie flavor with just a hint of spice. The aroma of this strain smells like a classic cookies strain, which you'll recognize immediately upon opening your haul. French Cookies has minty green and purple nugs that are covered in trichomes. Because this is such a rare strain, be sure to appreciate if you are lucky enough to find this gem at your dispensary.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.