Platinum Vape Godfather OG (Indica) 510 thread cartridge 1mL
Godfather OG, also known as "Godfather," "The Don of All OG's," and "OG Godfather," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG. The effects of this strain are sedating and relaxing. Godfather OG is the go-to strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. This strain features a flavor profile that is spicy and kushy, with undertones of subtle grape. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should only smoke Godfather OG in small doses due to its high THC levels, which hover around 28%. This strain won 1st place for Best Indica at the 2013 Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.