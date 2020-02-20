About this strain
Goji OG, also known as "Goji OG Kush," "Goji," and "OG Goji," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor of Goji OG is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.
Goji OG effects
Reported by real people like you
209 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
29% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.
