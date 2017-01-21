Platinum Vape Grape Stomper (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 1g
About this product
About this strain
Grape Stomper, more commonly known as "Sour Grapes" is a craft hybrid marijuana strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy.
Grape Stomper effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.